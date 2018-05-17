Stark State College Akron Hosts Open House

Robyn Steinmetz, Director of Marketing and Communications and Stark State College & Marisa Rohn, VP of Advancement, Marketing & the Stark State College Foundation were guests with Gary Rivers to share the opening of the new Stark State College/Akron’s open house on May 24th

(North Canton, OH – May 8, 2018) – Akron’s community college is set to showcase its newest location.

The public is invited to tour the new Stark State College Akron at 360 Perkins St. during an open house set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on May 24.

The new 68,414-square-foot building will open for classes this fall in addition to Stark State’s current Akron location at 755 White Pond Drive. Stark State offers affordable associate degrees and certification programs in high-demand career fields. Students can register now for fall semester.

The new facility includes 14 lecture classrooms, six computer labs and a science lab, along with a bookstore, common area, tutoring center, student services area and faculty offices, as well as a 600-space parking lot.

The $15.7 million project covers 13 acres at Perkins and Union streets and the campus sits along State Route 8. Open house attendees should use the Union Street entrance to the facility.

For more information: starkstate.edu/akron.