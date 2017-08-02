StartUp Businesses Invited to “Caffeinated Ideas” Program

Call it Crowd Sourcing your ideas.

Bring your business ideas (even if it is on a napkin) and this group of businessmen and idea people we will talk about it.

Bob Cohen, with the Braintree Business Development Center is hosting the “Caffeinated Ideas” program on  Wednesday, August 9 at the Junior Achievement of East Central Ohio, 4353 Executive Circle NW. Canton.

Bob is looking for other business leaders to share their talents and time with upcoming businesses.

Bob Cohen talking about #caffinated ideas coming up on the Gary Rivers Show. #WHBCNews #NewsTalk

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017

 

Related Content

Entrepeneurship is Thriving in Stark County
AG DeWine Explains His Lawsuit With Opioid Manufac...
MAPS Air Museum Car Show This Weekend; Air Show in...
A Complete Stranger Bought a $750 Plane Ticket for...
Belden Village Looking Forward to Tax Free Weekend...
Stark County Safe Communities Reminds Prom Goers T...