StartUp Businesses Invited to “Caffeinated Ideas” Program

Call it Crowd Sourcing your ideas.

Bring your business ideas (even if it is on a napkin) and this group of businessmen and idea people we will talk about it.

Bob Cohen, with the Braintree Business Development Center is hosting the “Caffeinated Ideas” program on Wednesday, August 9 at the Junior Achievement of East Central Ohio, 4353 Executive Circle NW. Canton.

Bob is looking for other business leaders to share their talents and time with upcoming businesses.