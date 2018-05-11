State Auditor Explains ECOT Audit Results

David Yost, State Auditor will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning to talk ECOT

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) inflated the amount of time it claimed its students were engaged in learning by failing to deduct the time students were inactive online, according to an audit released today by Ohio Auditor Dave Yost.

Following Ohio Republican Auditor Dave Yost’s release of his office’s latest audit of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper and Democratic Attorney General candidate Steve Dettelbach responded to the latest in the Chartergate scandal in a press conference at Cincinnati City hall Thursday.