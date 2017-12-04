State Championship Replays

Over the weekend 7 state championship were crowned in Canton. Did you miss any of the action? Listen back below.
D1 – Pick Central topped Mentor 56-28: https://soundcloud.com/…/pickerington-central-vs-mentor-d1-…
D2 – Hoban defeated Winton Woods 42-14: https://soundcloud.com/…/hoban-vs-winton-woods-d2-state-cha…
D3 – Trotwood Madison beat Tri-Valley 27-19: https://soundcloud.com/…/tri-valley-vs-trotwood-madison-d3-…
D4 – Steubenville outlasted Clinton Massie 50-36: https://soundcloud.com/…/clinton-massie-vs-steubenville-d4-…
D5 – Wheelersburg won in OT over Eastwood 21-14: https://soundcloud.com/…/wheelersburg-vs-eastwood-d5-state-…
D6 – Marion Local crushed Kirtland 34-11: https://soundcloud.com/…/marion-local-vs-kirtland-d6-state-…
D7 – Minster dominated Cuyahoga Heights 32-7: https://soundcloud.com/…/cuyahoga-heights-vs-minster-d7-sta…