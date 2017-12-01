How to Get to the State Championships

If you’re headed to one or more of the state football championship games this weekend, don’t forget that all parking is at the Stark County Fairgrounds on Wertz Avenue NW off of West Tusc… It’ll run you $5 to park… Shuttle buses will run continuously from the fairgrounds to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and back… Visit-canton-dot-com recommends getting there early.

Don’t forget — 1480 WHBC will have all of the State Championship games for you Friday and Saturday. Listen on air and online at whbc.com