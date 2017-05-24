State, USDA Baiting to Reduce Raccoon Rabies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health and the USDA have begun an emergency raccoon-rabies vaccination effort in parts of eastern Stark as well as Carroll and Columbiana Counties.

This after two rabid raccoons were confirmed in Paris Township earlier this year.

The departments will drop 150,000 bait packets in that area to immunize raccoons from rabies.

The bait is a blister pack covered with a sweet-smelling, dark green, waxy coating.

Children should stay away the baits.

If dogs or other pets happen to eat the baits, they will not harm them.

Any person who touches the vaccine inside the bait should thoroughly wash his or her hands with soap and water.