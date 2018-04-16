Storm Damage Assessed

Tornado and flood warnings Sunday and in the overnight hours…but fortunately no major problems in Stark County. Officials say close to 3 inches of rain may have fallen in areas around Stark County yesterday and while you slept. No reports of any damage in Stark County besides some downed trees and flooded roadways. However, the Amazon fulfillment Center in Twinsburg suffered from the storm where workers said it sounded like a freight rain came through. A car was flipped over on Manchester Road. No word on any injuries there. There’s also a chance for some flooding locally with several inches of rain falling over night.