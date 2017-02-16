What Stresses You Out At Work? These Ten Things?

The Top 10 Things That Stress Us Out at Work

71% of people say they’re stressed at work, according to a new survey.  That’s crazy.  So what’s making everyone SO insanely stressed?  Here are the top 10 answers . . .

 

1.  Deadlines, 30%.

 

2.  Their job’s life-or-death implications for another person, 17%.  Obviously this doesn’t apply to a lot of us, but it matters to people like police officers, firefighters, and soldiers.

 

3.  Competitiveness, 10%.

 

4.  Physical demands, 8%.

 

5.  Working in the public eye, 8%.

 

6.  Growth potential, 7%.

 

7.  Risk of dying on the job, 7%. 

 

8.  Hazards we encounter, 5%.

 

9.  Meeting the public, 4%.

 

10.  Travel, 3%. 

 

 

(PR Newswire)

 

