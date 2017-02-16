What Stresses You Out At Work? These Ten Things?

71% of people say they’re stressed at work, according to a new survey. That’s crazy. So what’s making everyone SO insanely stressed? Here are the top 10 answers . . .



1. Deadlines, 30%.

2. Their job’s life-or-death implications for another person, 17%. Obviously this doesn’t apply to a lot of us, but it matters to people like police officers, firefighters, and soldiers.

3. Competitiveness, 10%.

4. Physical demands, 8%.

5. Working in the public eye, 8%.

6. Growth potential, 7%.

7. Risk of dying on the job, 7%.

8. Hazards we encounter, 5%.

9. Meeting the public, 4%.

10. Travel, 3%.

(PR Newswire)