Struggling Josh Tomlin Headed To Disabled List

The Cleveland Indians today placed pitcher Josh Tomlin on the 10-day Disabled List with a right hamstring strain. Tomlin made his third straight appearance in as many days last night and served up a 2-run homerun to Cincinnati’s Scott Scheibler. In 23 appearances this season, 6 as a starter, Tomlin has posted an 0-5 record with a 6.98 ERA, having given up 21 homeruns in 49 innings.

The Indians recalled Adam Plutko to fill the roster spot. Plutko is making his 4th stint with the big league club this season.