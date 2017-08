It’s always a mixture of emotions when high school football season begins — summer is coming to an end, but football is beginning!!! This week #1 was as good as advertised. It’s always great to get to Louisville for our AultCare Stadium Show. The atmosphere there is fantastic. Then, on Saturday night we got to experience the first high school football game in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. What a sight. What a facility. The football guys were glowing!