Suicide Prevention Week Hopes To Prevent More Tragedies

Carol Veselly, with the Stark Mental Health and Recovery Board (StarkMHAR) , was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning and talked about area events that coincide with Suicide Prevention Day.

World Suicide Prevention Day gives organizations, government agencies and individuals a chance to promote awareness about suicide, mental illnesses associated with suicide, as well as suicide prevention. Organizations such as the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and World Health Organization (WHO) play a key role in promoting this event.

Nearly 3000 people on average die by suicide daily, according to WHO. For every person who completes a suicide, 20 or more may attempt to end their lives.