Summer Events This Weekend in Stark County
By Gary Rivers
|
May 31, 2018 @ 6:47 AM

Arts in Stark’s Tricia Oestertag is a guest with Gary Rivers Thursday morning to share numerous events that give many options for families this weekend.

Among the events scheduled is The June edition of First Friday in downtown Canton, as well as stage performances by the North Canton Playhouse and Player’s Guild.

The Player’s Guild: The Hunchback Of Notre Dame

North Canton Playhouse:  Disney’s High School Musical

Palace Theatre: First Friday Family Movie: “the Secret Life Of Pets”

Spring Hill History Home:  Charity’s Market

Clay’s Park:  Throwback Water Park Admission for their 70th Anniversary party on June 2nd

Relay For Life Festival Fundraiser: Relay Fest 2018

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Charity’s Market Is This Weekend at Spring Hill Oelslager Talks Ohio’s Legislative Initiatives on Gary Rivers Show Local Blues Artist Poulos, Gives Impromptu Performance on Gary Rivers Show Social Media Could Lose You a Job Meet Michel Rubini —the Pianist Behind Hundreds of Your Favorite Songs Open Ohio’s Rick Lertzman Explains Efforts to Legalize Sports Wagering in Ohio