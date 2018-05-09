Summer Music Camps Offered by Canton Symphony Orchestra

Canton Symphony Orchestra (CSO) is pleased to offer three summer music camps. Dan Cavalancia, Marketing Manager for the symphony, will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to share details about the camps.

The week-long camps will be run by Ralena Dahlheimer, Youth Strings Instructor, Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz, Assistant Conductor of the Canton Symphony Orchestra, the CSO Education Staff and will feature sectionals with professional musicians from the Canton Symphony Orchestra.

Week 1, Beginning String Camp, will run June 4 through 8 from 9:00am – 3:00pm at the Zimmermann Symphony Center (2331 17th St. NW, Canton) and is intended for beginning students of violin, viola, cello and string bass. It is recommended for students entering grades 4-6 in the fall of 2018 and designed for those who have been playing their instrument for 6 months through Suzuki Book 3. The week will focus on building string technique, performing beginning string orchestral repertoire, music theory, music history as well as music and movement. Cost is $300.

Week 2, Intermediate String Camp, running June 11 through 15 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Zimmermann Symphony Center (2331 17th Street NW, Canton) and is intended for intermediate and advanced students of violin, viola, cello, and string bass. It is recommended for students entering grades 6-12 in the fall of 2018 and designed for students in Suzuki Book 4 and higher. The week will focus on building string technique, performing intermediate orchestral repertoire, and both music history and theory fundamentals. Cost is $350.

Week 3, Wind Ensemble Camp, is a new offering this year and runs June 18 through June 22 from 9:00am – 2:00pm at the Zimmermann Symphony Center (2331 17th Street NW, Canton). This camp will be an intensive experience for advanced musicians interested in playing the staples of the wind ensemble literature. Recommended for musicians with a minimum of four years of experience on their instrument, participants will spend the week exploring the music of Percy Grainer, Gustav Holst, Vincent Persichetti and others. Cost is $350.

A limited number of funds is available for scholarship assistance for youth who demonstrate financial need. Participants who are interested in need-based scholarship should complete an application.

Information about the camps and scholarships is available at cantonsymphony.org/summer-music-camp or by calling Irene Barker, Director of Education and Community Engagement for the Canton Symphony Orchestra at 330-452-3434 ext 604.

Founded in 1937, the Canton Symphony Orchestra is a fully professional ensemble and organization dedicated to performing concerts that enrich, educate and entertain. Under the direction of Gerhardt Zimmermann, the orchestra performs classical, pops, holiday, and educational programs. Most performances are at the Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th Street NW, Canton (adjacent to McKinley Senior High School). Parking at the Zimmermann Symphony Center is free. For more information, please visit www.CantonSymphony.org.