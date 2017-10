COVENTRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A 5-year-old boy from the city of Green is dead after he was struck by his mother’s car in the drop off area of St Francis deSales Catholic School in Coventry Township.

The child was being dropped off at the school at the time of the accident Tuesday.

The child reportedly walked out in front of the car.

The school is in the area of 4000 Manchester Road.