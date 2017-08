What are Charter Schools? What is Summit Academy? Does my child have an alternative to learning? Join Barbara Danforth, CEO of Summit Academies Management Company, and Lisa Cook, Director of Canton Secondary Schools on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to get answers.

