Stolen ATV recovered from address in New Franklin. (Courtesy Summit County Sheriff's Office)

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says a New Franklin man sold meth, and had a lot of stolen property in his possession.

35-year-old Timothy Williams faces preliminary charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Receiving Stolen Property.

This, after three addresses in New Franklin were searched earlier this week.

Among the stolen items: five ATVs, seven guns and a trailer generator.