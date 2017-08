AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – If you gave money to a 40-year-old Akron woman on behalf of two traffic accident victims, your money may never have made it to the “Walking on For You” fund.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has charged Melissa Szentes of Akron with a misdemeanor theft charge.

She said she was collecting on behalf of the two 14-year-olds killed in May as they walked along the street in Coventry Township.

Contact the sheriff’s office if you think you were a victim.