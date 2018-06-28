Supreme Court Justice Set To Retire. What Happens Next?

Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced he will retire. If President Trump can his upcoming selection past a partisan congress, the next Justice will most likely be an originalist; originalism will be entrenched on the Court for another generation; what is it?

Ilan Wurman a scholar of the US Supreme Court was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning. He spoke about the upcoming battle and what to look for in the coming weeks and months.

Ilan Wurman is the author of A Debt Against the Living: An Introduction to Originalism (Cambridge 2017). A Law Professor at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, where he teaches administrative and constitutional law.