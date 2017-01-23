Suspect in Dog Burning Case Appears in Court

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 23, 2017) – An Alliance man accused of killing his dog by throwing it in a fire pit has appeared in court.

40-year-old Chad Karka had an arraignment in Alliance Municipal Court on cruelty and torture to animals charges today.

Neighbors called police, reporting to have seen a dog running around on fire Friday.

Police believe Karka may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He is out of jail on his own recognizance.

Karka is scheduled to return to court for a prelim hearing February 3.