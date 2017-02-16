Suspect Sought in Rape of Older Adult

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 16, 2017) – An ongoing investigation has now led to charges in a rape case from last year in Summit County.

The 65-year-old female victim was barefoot and unable to communicate when she knocked on the backdoor of a home in Northfield Center Township needing help November 11.

Inspector Bill Holland says the victim was not from that neighborhood. They were eventually able to name 42-year-old Raymond Gates of Boston Heights as the suspect.

He was charged with rape February 10. Police continue searching for him.

