Suspect Strikes Two Cruisers in Pursuit

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 10, 2017) – A Maple Heights man is accused of striking two cruisers with his car during a pursuit that went up 77 North from Akron Thursday, covering about 15 miles with speeds close to 100 miles per hour. Nobody was injured.

It started at 1:15 pm when the suspect refused to pull over for multiple violations.

At one point the driver crossed the median and went the wrong way about 2 miles in the southbound lanes, while troopers followed along in the northbound lanes. No oncoming vehicles were hit.

Lt. Leo Shirkey says troopers were able to strike the car and force a crash. The suspect, 24-year-old Michael Hodge, was caught on foot in the woods near Brecksville Road.

Charges include fleeing and eluding, felonious assault on a police officer , possession of multiple drugs and drug trafficking.