Suspected Drive Thru Shooter Arrested, Jailed

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Perry Township Police Department has quickly made an arrest in that “drive thru rage” incident from Tuesday.

Juan Caro-Silva of Massillon is charged with attempted murder in the incident at Jimmy Z’s in the 3400 block of Lincoln Way E.

He’s in the Stark County jail.

Police say Caro-Silva and the victim were in separate pickup trucks at the business when an argument ensued and gunfire broke out.

The victim was struck at least one time.

No word on the condition of the victim.