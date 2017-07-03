Suspects in 40+ Car Break-Ins Face Felony Charges

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WHBC) – Three of the four Canton teens suspected in at least 40 car break-ins in Stark County last week face felony Grand Theft charges in Hartville.

Police there say 18-year-olds Rolin Negley and Christopher Terrell as well as a 17-year-old broke into a car and took a gun.

The gun makes it felony-three level Grand Theft charges.

Another 18-year-old faces misdemeanor charges.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is working up more charges for break-ins in Plain, Lake and Nimishillen Townships.

The four are also charged in a break-in in Macedonia.