Symphony Selling Subscriptions for 80th Season

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s the 80th season of the Canton Symphony Orchestra in 2017-2018.

The Masterworks series begins on October 14th, as the orchestra is joined by former concertmaster Lauren Roth.

As part of Opening Night, the orchestra musically takes the audience on a tour or Rome Italy.

The pops season starts on September 28th.

Subscriptions for both are on sale now.

Here’s more information from the orchestra’s news release: