Take Back The Night Event Wants Domestic Violence To Stop

CIRV’s Pastor Moss & Jennifer Dave, Director of the Victim/Witness-Crimewatch Division of the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office spoke to Gary Rivers this morning on Domestic and Sexual Violence. They summarized the “Take Back the Night Event”, that was held on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, October 17, 2017, multiple agencies and organizations throughout Stark County will join together with the community to share in an evening of awareness about sexual and domestic violence and empower attendees to discover hope through dance, music and other forms of visual arts. The event will have activities for all ages, including a children’s area.