How To Talk To Your Children About Terrorism

Licensed Professional Counselor ELIZABETH SCRIVNER spoke on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning on how parents can best talk to their children when terrorism strikes.

The conversation was timely, in light of the attack after the Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester England this week, which killed 22 people, including children.

Scrivner said that because of social media, our children may have learned about the attack before their parents.

Here are some tips:

For children of all ages, the most important thing is to reassure them that they are safe. Don’t get into the political context with primary-aged children. That may come up in conversation with older children, but the importance at any age is offering the reassurance that they are safe. For pre-school children, use concrete language: don’t say “This person went to sleep” or “We’ve lost that person” – because that could instill fear or anxiety in that child about going to sleep. And what does lost mean? They’re lost at the shops? Be accurate and mindful of the impact of your language.

For pre-school, think about how much exposure they’ve had. Maybe they’ve overheard the news, so the conversation could be quite brief: acknowledge what has happened, and say that lots of people have died as a result of a really bad incident. You can say that we don’t know why this has happened.

How to Reach Elizabeth Scrivner: http://www.parkcitiescounseling.com/Counseling-Services-About-Me-Dallas-TX.html