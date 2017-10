Tam O’Shanter Golf course owner, Chuck Bennell spoke to Gary Rivers Monday morning about his plans to sell the prime real estate. Following Bennell, however, was Jennifer Canoles — who leads the opposition to the change.

On November 7, Jackson Voters Will Decide Fate of Tam O’Shanter Golf Course

Voting “yes” will maintain the business zoning, while voting “no” will reinstate the residential zoning.

Here’s what Bennell and Canoles had to say: