Tax Issues Filed for May Ballot

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 2, 2017) – We’re getting a better picture of what the May ballot could look like, following Wednesday’s filing deadline.

There could be just a handful of issues to raise your taxes. Those are:

Nimishillen Township – Additional 2.0 mills, 5-year fire levy

Washington Township- Additional 0.75 mills, 5-year fire levy

Sandy Township Police District – Additional 3.0 mills, 5-year police levy

Marlington Local Schools – Bond issue, $15,000,000, 3 mills, maximum of 20 years

Tuslaw Local Schools- Additional 7.3 mills, 5-year emergency levy

Tri-Division Ambulance District – Additional 1.5 mills, 4-year ambulance and emergency medical service levy