Teaching Your Kids Good Money Habits

Financial expert Gregg Murset is talking to parents on teaching their kids the right money habits. As a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning, Gregg will explain that “It used to be the most the average American needed to know about finances was how to balance a check book. But today mortgages, 401Ks, investments and digital banking have made money management more complicated and most American’s likely don’t know as much as they want.”

77% of adults live in a state that scored a D or F rating on personal finance comprehension last year.

Unfortunately a study from Harvard, Wellesley College and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago found that personal finance courses in school have no effect on savings or investment behavior, indicating that most money habits are learned largely from parents.