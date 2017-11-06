Team Blake’s Chloe Kohanski is a Rising Star on The Voice

The 21 yr old Voice contestant spoke with Gary Rivers on his show Monday morning about her experiences on the show — and her career goals.

Chloe joined Team Miley Cyrus –but was stolen by Blake Shelton following a battle round loss last week.

ABOUT CHLOE:

Miley was one of Chloe’s musical inspirations growing up. She has always wanted to be a singer but after graduation decided to go to college to be an English teacher. Soon after, she realized that wasn’t for her so she quit school and started playing in a blues band. Her decision to pursue music wasn’t exactly what her parents hoped for, as they have always been concerned that the music industry can be unpredictable. While they always want what’s best for Chloe, they are still supportive of her singing. “The Voice” is her chance to make her parents proud and get validation of her musical talent.