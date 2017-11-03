Technically, What’s a Sandwich?

Anything put between bread, a bun, a bagel, a croissant, etc….yes it is a sandwich!

Today is National Sandwich Day!

November 3rd is Sandwich Day! Today is a celebration of one of America’s favorite foods and lunchtime snacks: the sandwich! While most of our thoughts when eating our favorite sandwich are usually how delicious it is, there’s actually quite a bit of history that goes into them. The “sandwich” is the namesake of John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich.

The story is told that Montagu was an extreme gambler and would tell his servants to put meat between two slices of bread so he could it with one hand during a 24-hour gambling game. Thanks to him, the beloved sandwich was born.