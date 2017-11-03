Technically, What’s a Sandwich?

Anything put between bread, a bun, a bagel, a croissant, etc….yes it is a sandwich!
Today is National Sandwich Day!
November 3rd is Sandwich Day! Today is a celebration of one of America’s favorite foods and lunchtime snacks: the sandwich! While most of our thoughts when eating our favorite sandwich are usually how delicious it is, there’s actually quite a bit of history that goes into them. The “sandwich” is the namesake of John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich.
The story is told that Montagu was an extreme gambler and would tell his servants to put meat between two slices of bread so he could it with one hand during a 24-hour gambling game. Thanks to him, the beloved sandwich was born.
- Americans eat more than 300-million sandwiches every day – an amazing statistic since there are slightly more than 300-million Americans.
- What’s the most popular sandwich? If you guessed peanut butter and jelly, you would be close since on average, we each will have eaten about 1,500 PB&Js by the time we graduate from high school. The most popular sandwich in Americais the standard ham sandwich (ham, cheese, and mustard or mayonnaise), followed by the BLT.
- The most expensive sandwich ever sold was a grilled toast sandwich that seemed to havean image of the Virgin Mary on it. It sold for $28,000 in 2004.
- Depending on the region, hero sandwiches have been called many other names, including hoagie, grinder, and sub.