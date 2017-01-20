Tentative Contract Reached for Louisville Teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 20, 2017) – Louisville teachers are on the verge of finally getting a new contract.

The Louisville Education Association and the Board of Education reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday night. No contract details are available yet.

The LEA says this comes after “months of strenuous and contentious negotiations.”

The previous contract expired June 30, and teachers rejected a fact-finder’s report for a new one. A teachers’s strike lasted Nov. 2 – 28. The day after it ended, 10 teachers were put on paid administrative leave. This week the school board moved to fire three of those teachers for allegations of improperly deleting thousands of electronic files prior to the strike. They get to appeal before losing their jobs.

The teachers will vote on the tentative contract Monday.