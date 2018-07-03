Terrell Owens To Give Hall Of Fame Speech At His College

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Terrell Owens stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Terrell Owens announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that he will make his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, on August 4th, the same date as the Hall Of Fame Enshrinement ceremony here in Canton. Owens previously announced he would not be attending any Hall of Fame activities in Canton later this summer.

Owens’ speech will be given on campus at McKenzie Arena at a scheduled time of 3:17pm ET, while the Hall Of Fame Enshrinement ceremony begins at 7:00pm ET.

