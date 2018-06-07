Terrell Owens Will Not Attend Enshrinement Festivities

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Terrell Owens stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has been notified by Terrell Owens that he will not attend the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement festivities in August.

Owens was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the eight-man Class of 2018 on the eve of Super Bowl LII. The Enshrinement takes place on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 as the focal point of a weeklong celebration in Canton honoring the new class.

“We are disappointed but will respect Terrell’s decision not to participate in the Enshrinement,” Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker shared. “While unprecedented, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the nearly 5,000 volunteers and the entire community are committed to celebrating the excellence of the Class of 2018 that will kick off the NFL’s 99th season.”

Baker added, “As we do not want to detract from this great honor being enjoyed by the seven other members of the Class of 2018 (Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher), their family, friends, and fans; the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have no further comment on the decision made by Terrell Owens.”

Owens released the following statement Thursday.

“While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton. After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere.”