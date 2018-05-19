Texas Shooting – More Details

From Fox News:

New details emerged Friday night about the Santa Fe High School shooting suspect, who admitted to opening fire and told why he avoided shooting certain students, according to a probable cause affidavit and complaint that identified charges against him.

The suspect, Dimitrios Pagourtzis Jr., 17, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant, according to the document.

Pagourtzis “surrendered” to authorities after coming out of an art classroom at the school, the document said, and was brought to the Santa Fe Police Department where he was advised of “and later waived his Miranda Warning.”

The suspect was then interviewed and “he gave a statement admitting to shooting multiple people inside” the high school “with the intent on killing people,” the document said. Pagourtzis also said “he did not shoot students he did like so he could have his story told,” according to the document.