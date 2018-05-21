Texas Shooting: The Aftermath, What Now?

The community of Santa Fe, Texas, is very strong, but obviously hurting following Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School – that’s the word from Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

On yesterday’s edition of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Patrick noted that in the last ten months, the Lone Star State has been through a lot, from Hurricane Harvey last August to the Sutherland Springs church shooting in November to Friday’s school shooting.

According to Patrick, several things need to happen to address gun violence and it needs to start at home. Gun ownership comes with responsibility of gun control in your home. Patrick wants to make sure kids and grandkids cannot get access to their parents’ guns.

The 17-year-old gunman killed ten people and wounded 13 others.