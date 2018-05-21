Texas Shooting: The Aftermath, What Now?

The community of Santa Fe, Texas, is very strong, but obviously hurting following Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School – that’s the word from Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
On yesterday’s edition of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Patrick noted that in the last ten months, the Lone Star State has been through a lot, from Hurricane Harvey last August to the Sutherland Springs church shooting in November to Friday’s school shooting.
According to Patrick, several things need to happen to address gun violence and it needs to start at home. Gun ownership comes with responsibility of gun control in your home. Patrick wants to make sure kids and grandkids cannot get access to their parents’ guns.
The 17-year-old gunman killed ten people and wounded 13 others.
- Governor Greg Abbott was in attendance for a church service last night and offered some words of encouragement before the service began at Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe, just down the road from where the shooting took place. Abbott hugged and shook hands with attendees before the service and said he was there to “comfort my fellow Texans.”
- As you might imagine, the NRA is taking heavy fire over this incident. And as the organization sees it, students shouldn’t be afraid to go to school. On “Fox News Sunday,” incoming NRA President Oliver Northsaid students shouldn’t have to worry about the fact that they might not go home that night because some crazed person comes in with a firearm.
- North wants to make sure kids are protected without taking away the rights of law-abiding citizens. North believes if the NRA’s School Shield program had been in place, it would be far less likely the shooting would have occurred. School Shield offers a free assessment to schools that takes a look at how students, staff and the public go into and out of a building.
- The pain surrounding the incident is also touching celebrities. Kelly Clarkson hosted the Billboard Music Awards last night, and said at the start of the show she wanted to dedicate the night to the victims of Friday’s shooting. Clarkson said she was asked to hold a moment of silence for the victims and their families when the Billboard Awards began, but told the crowd she instead wanted “a moment of change.” Clarkson said the Santa Fe High School shooting hit close to home because she is from Texas. She also said she feels children, families and communities have been failed, and that everyone needs to do better.