Dr Cori Repp, of US Healthworks says that overeating is a national pastime on Thanksgiving Day .

It’s also a ritual that’s not likely to dramatically change.

But do you have any idea how much food you are ingesting? The average Thanksgiving dinner is a whopping 3,000 calories and over 200 grams of fat. Over the course of the day, most people snack their way to a total of 4,500 calories – yikes!

Dr Repp with U.S. HealthWorks isn’t asking people to dramatically change their Thanksgiving Day eating habits, but has a few healthy suggestions below.

Tips to help make Thanksgiving a healthier holiday

Eat a very light lunch

Balance out your Thanksgiving meal by putting a variety of foods on your plate, including vegetables and salads

Don’t go back for seconds on favorites until you’ve eaten the salad and veggies

Savor the meal by chewing slowly to help the body digest food easier

Take a post-meal walk before having that piece of Pumpkin pie

Dr. Cori Repp is the Regional Medical Director, for US Healthworks, Bradenton, Fla.