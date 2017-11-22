Dr Cori Repp, of US Healthworks says that overeating is a national pastime on Thanksgiving Day .
It’s also a ritual that’s not likely to dramatically change.
But do you have any idea how much food you are ingesting? The average Thanksgiving dinner is a whopping 3,000 calories and over 200 grams of fat. Over the course of the day, most people snack their way to a total of 4,500 calories – yikes!
Dr Repp with U.S. HealthWorks isn’t asking people to dramatically change their Thanksgiving Day eating habits, but has a few healthy suggestions below.
Tips to help make Thanksgiving a healthier holiday
- Eat a very light lunch
- Balance out your Thanksgiving meal by putting a variety of foods on your plate, including vegetables and salads
- Don’t go back for seconds on favorites until you’ve eaten the salad and veggies
- Savor the meal by chewing slowly to help the body digest food easier
- Take a post-meal walk before having that piece of Pumpkin pie
Dr. Cori Repp is the Regional Medical Director, for US Healthworks, Bradenton, Fla.