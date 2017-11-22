Thanksgiving Can be a Healthy Holiday—
By Gary Rivers
Nov 22, 2017 @ 11:48 AM

Dr Cori Repp, of  US Healthworks says that overeating is a national pastime on Thanksgiving Day .

It’s also a ritual that’s not likely to dramatically change.

But do you have any idea how much food you are ingesting? The average Thanksgiving dinner is a whopping 3,000 calories and over 200 grams of fat. Over the course of the day, most people snack their way to a total of 4,500 calories – yikes!

Dr Repp with U.S. HealthWorks isn’t asking people to dramatically change their Thanksgiving Day eating habits, but has a few healthy suggestions below.

Tips to help make Thanksgiving a healthier holiday

  • Eat a very light lunch
  • Balance out your Thanksgiving meal by putting a variety of foods on your plate, including vegetables and salads
  • Don’t go back for seconds on favorites until you’ve eaten the salad and veggies
  • Savor the meal by chewing slowly to help the body digest food easier
  • Take a post-meal walk before having that piece of Pumpkin pie

Dr. Cori Repp is the Regional Medical Director, for US Healthworks, Bradenton, Fla.