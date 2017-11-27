Thanksgiving Leftovers? For how long?
By Pam Cook
|
Nov 27, 2017 @ 6:40 AM

If you’re still eating leftover turkey sandwiches, you’re playing with fire.  Turkey only stays good in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.  After that, you run the risk of getting sick from a build-up of bacteria.  So either eat it now, or freeze it.

Here are six Thanksgiving foods, and how long you can keep them in the fridge before they might make you sick . . .

1.  Turkey, 3 to 4 days.  If it’s cut up and stored in a shallow container, it might last a little longer, but it’s risky.

2.  Homemade gravy.  Only a day or two.  So it’s definitely time to throw it out.

3.  Stuffing, 3 to 4 days.

4.  Mashed potatoes, 3 to 5 days.  The same goes for green bean casserole.

5.  Pumpkin pie, 3 to 4 days.  Apple pie lasts a little longer.  You can leave it out for 2 days, then put it in the fridge for another two days.

6.  Cranberry sauce.  It’s the one Thanksgiving food that DOES keep for a while.  The sugar acts as a preservative, so you can leave it in the fridge up to two weeks and still eat it.

 

 

(StillTasty.com / Lifehacker / Daily Mail)