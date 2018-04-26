Browns Pick 3 Lottery

An NFL logo and stage is shown before the first round of the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 22, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Instead of doing a mock draft and trying to guess exactly who the Cleveland Browns will take with their picks, because that’s exactly what a mock draft is, a guessing game. I’ve decided to give you 3 players the Browns should or could pick at that time in the draft in rounds 1 and 2.

Considering how bad the Browns were, 0-16 last year, 1-31 over the last 2 years and 4-44 over the past 3 seasons, if they land anyone of the 3 players listed at each pick, they will have improved their team greatly.

Round 1 – picks 1 and 4 overall:

1 Sam Darnold 6’4/220 – QB – USC

Josh Allen 6’5/237 – QB – Wyoming

Baker Mayfield 6’0/215 – QB – Oklahoma

4 Bradley Chubb 6’4/275 – DE – N.C. St

Minkah Fitzpatrick 6’0/204 – DB – Alabama

Saquan Barkley 6’0/233 – RB – Penn St

Round 2 – picks 33, 35 and 64 overall:

33 Jaire Alexander 5’10/196 – CB – Louisville

Mike Hughes 5’10/189 – CB – UCF

Isaiah Oliver 6’0/201 – CB – Colorado

35 Connor Williams 6’5/296 – OT – Texas

Kolton Miller 6’8/309 – OT – UCLA

Derrius Guice 5’10/224 – RB – LSU

64 Christian Kirk 5’10/201 – WR – Texas A& M

Anthony Miller 5’11/201 – WR – Memphis

Josey Jewell 6’1/234 – LB – Iowa