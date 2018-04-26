Browns Pick 3 Lottery
By Kenny Roda
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 10:50 AM
An NFL logo and stage is shown before the first round of the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 22, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Instead of doing a mock draft and trying to guess exactly who the Cleveland Browns will take with their picks, because that’s exactly what a mock draft is, a guessing game. I’ve decided to give you 3 players the Browns should or could pick at that time in the draft in rounds 1 and 2.

Considering how bad the Browns were, 0-16 last year, 1-31 over the last 2 years and 4-44 over the past 3 seasons, if they land anyone of the 3 players listed at each pick, they will have improved their team greatly.

 Round 1 –  picks 1 and 4 overall:

1  Sam Darnold               6’4/220 – QB – USC
Josh Allen                       6’5/237 – QB – Wyoming
Baker Mayfield               6’0/215 – QB – Oklahoma

4  Bradley Chubb             6’4/275 –  DE – N.C. St
Minkah Fitzpatrick          6’0/204 –  DB – Alabama
Saquan Barkley               6’0/233 –  RB – Penn St

Round 2 – picks 33, 35 and 64 overall:

33 Jaire Alexander        5’10/196 – CB – Louisville
Mike Hughes                  5’10/189 – CB – UCF
Isaiah Oliver                   6’0/201   – CB – Colorado

35 Connor Williams       6’5/296  –  OT – Texas
Kolton Miller                   6’8/309   –  OT – UCLA
Derrius Guice                 5’10/224 –  RB – LSU

64 Christian Kirk             5’10/201  –  WR – Texas A& M
Anthony Miller                 5’11/201   –  WR – Memphis
Josey Jewell                    6’1/234    –  LB – Iowa

RELATED CONTENT

LeBron James Wins Game 5 For the Cavs At The Buzzer Cavs Getting Ready For Game 5 Tribe Signs Veteran Outfielder John Dorsey Ain’t Talking! Got Melk-“y”? We Do! Cavs Beat Pacers, Tie Series At 2-2