For what it’s worth — The Dark Tower is a movie adaptation of a Stephen King sci-fi series.

It’s the story of an eleven year old named Jake who somehow keeps is so pure as to be receiving glimpses into a horrifying alternative universe —there are dark creatures and there’s Walter—an evil sorcerer who reigns supreme–played deliciously by Matthew McConaughey, who’s ever trying to bring the dark tower down…. the tower that holds both universes together. Then there’s Idris Elba…the gunslinger…forever on a quest to kill said sorcerer.

Sound confusing?

It is….

But, here’s the thing. I liked all of the actors. Especially Idris Elba as the gunslinger. His eyes-on-his-mission owned the screen.

And Mcconaughey can always creep me out….

But I never bought into the whole premise….Most of the movie was in darkness . It almost bored me.

King wrote the Dark Tower series some ten years ago. It should’ve been kept on the shelf.

Most reviewers gave it a total thumbs down. Movie-goers were a bit kinder at 2.5 stars out of 5.

I’m with the reviewers on this. Iris Elba couldn’t save this one. 1.5 stars at best.

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

