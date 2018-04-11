The End of an Era

You may not know exactly who Joe Martuccio is or what he does…but he’s an important cog in the workings of Canton City Government — and he’s retiring. Martuccio has served as Canton’s Law Director for 18 years – longer than anyone ever has. I’ve known Joe for years — not only because of my many years of beat reporting at city hall since 1989, but also because of his talents on stage. He is an accomplished thespian in area productions. I’ve often told the story of Joe’s portrayal of “Fezziwig” in A Christmas Carol. My son Jordan was 4 the first time I took him to the production. He saw Joe and never forgot him. So as he heads off in to retirement I wish him the best – enjoy the new journey Joe! I know you will be a star!