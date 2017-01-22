The Founder is the true story of how Ray Kroc, an Illinois salesman who meets the innovative McDonald brothers— you know, the guys who actually came up with the idea of FAST FOOD.

Ray sees the potential of nationwide franchising — and in short order, leaves his wife, steals another, swindles the McDonald brothers out of millions — and creates a billion-dollar empire.

Other than that..he’s a pretty nice guy.

It’s a role made for Michael Keaton.

You’ll love him. You’ll hate him..

So the professional critics gave it a about 3.5 stars on average. The people meter on rotten tomatoes gave it about 3.8

My take. This is not Michael Keaton’s next Batman …or even Beetlejuice.

I give him credit for an audacious, over-the-top performance —-and I even think the supporting cast deserves credit here as well.

But, maybe it’s the script..or the director.

I just came away….I guess, wanting a little bit better meal.

Sorry. I couldn’t resist. I give it 2.5 stars.

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

