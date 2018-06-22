The Good And The Bad Of Collin Sexton

Alabama's Collin Sexton, right, poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked eighth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first round of the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

What I like and don’t like about the Cavaliers selection of point guard Collin Sexton out of Alabama from what I’ve seen, heard and read from various outlets and scouting reports:

LIKE

The Cavs needed a point guard in the worst way after their horrible trade of Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for injured point guard Isaiah Thomas and all the other bad point guards they added or traded for last season.

Sexton looks like he plays with an attitude and with a lot of energy and tenacity, something that was lacking with the Cavs this past season.

For his size at 6’1, 6’1.5, 6’2 or 6’3, whatever his real measurement is, he can play above the rim.

Good athlete. According to Bama head coach and former NBA point guard and head coach Avery Johnson, Sexton is the fastest player he’s ever seen going from end to end on a basketball court. That’s with the ball in his hands or without the ball in his hands.

Has pretty good handles and can break down defenses with the ability to attack the basket and get to the line, attack and pull up of the bounce or drive and kick.

Good in a pick-and-roll offense and had some success in an isolation offense as well.

Scored 19 points per game, so found a way to score in his freshman season with the Tide.

Quick and strong on the defensive side of the ball in guarding point guards.

When fully engaged not afraid of the spot light in crunch time.

DON’T LIKE

Sexton may be looked at as a point guard who can score, but he is not a good shooter. Stats from Bleacher Report show he made just 28% on all of his jumpers from 17 feet and out, and only shot 33% from the college 3-point line. Not good numbers in a make or miss league.

Sexton’s complete shooting stats, which are not exemplary, but that tends to be the case with a shorter player unless they are a great shooter:

45% on all field goals

49% on just 2pt field goals

33% on 3pt field goals

His assist to turnover ratio his freshman year was not good at 3.6-2.8. That does not usually translate well to the NBA level.

His size will hurt him at the next level. His true size is believed to be 6’1.5 in sneakers which will hurt him on offense in trying to finish around the rim at the NBA level(did so in college at only 47%) and also on defense, when he gets switched on to anybody but a similar sized point guard.

Streaky player, not consistently efficient at both ends of the floor and becomes disengaged at times. Per one report – Have yet to see him turn it on for an entire game, start to finish.

Shot selection is questionable and leaves his feet to much on passes.

OVERALL

The NBA is trending towards the taller, long, athletic, and multi dimensional player and the Cavs drafted the second shortest player in the draft who will probably only be able to guard point guards and maybe small shooting guards.

The league is also a make or miss league and the Cavaliers found that out painfully in the NBA Finals against the Warriors and yet the Cavs drafted a below average shooter.

GRADE (B-/C+)