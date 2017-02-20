Visually stunning

That’s pretty much it.

Visually Stunning.

I love the Director — Zhang Yimou. My apologies – I’m sure I’m not getting his name right — Zhang Yimou is a very gifted filmmaker — who uses special effects incredibly – whether it’s the choreography –amazing use of color —real or CGI – It’s a ballet…simply beautiful – Female Crane warriers bunji-jumpinig over a wall is a thing of beauty and gore…

Every critic is hung up on the plot. I guess it’s thin. Apparently one of the legends of the Great Wall of China – which took 1700 years to build – was that it was built to keep out the Tao tei —Disgusting Alien creatures from the bowels of the earth— who come out once ever 70 years…But this time..they’re smarter…

And only that Crazy Western archer with a quiver of arrows and a magnet can save humankind —

I loved the plot…Maybe I’m just too simple…– please save your comments for after my critique…

I even loved some of the humorous verbal exchanges. Frankly, I loved the battles…

Would Vin Diesel had been better suited for this over Matt Damon? Perhaps…

Critics should just grab a Pop and some popcorn and and chill — I thoroughly enjoyed it — and while the violence was epic — there was absolutely no gratuitous sex…If you want that — there’s 50 Shades down the hall.

Most critics are giving it 2 stars and lower. I give it a 2.5 stars…3 for the soundtrack and choreography..

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

