The Greatest Showman

Hugh Jackman returns to his roots…the stage! It’s a lively and dazzling musical interpretation of the life of PT Barnum. There are colorful costumes and colorful characters. Memorable musical numbers and it’s even refreshingly inspirational.

So why are the professional critics so evenly split on this movie?

I’m guessing it’s the times. The critics I’ve read all seem to point out that the story line misses PT Barnum’s flaws.

Ladies & Gentlemen please. Leave that story for the history channel. Or a 60 minutes expose’

This is a musical that celebrates PT Barnum, the visionary — It’s a rags – to-riches story that unfolds with wonder before your eyes.

Some pretty magnificent scenes and crowd-pleasing song-and-dance.

Honestly, I believe you can take your entire family to see this movie and they’d each get something out of it.

If I had the time, I’d see it again.

But, I’m not a professional

I give it a 4 out of 5 stars.

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies. Tune in again next Monday morning for another Movie Review and a chance for you to win a pair of tickets to the Cinemark Theaters.