The Groundhog Said What?

Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 126th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012. Phil saw his shadow, forecasting six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

It’s Groundhog Day, so naturally, Punxsutawney Phil is pretty busy. Yet he still snuck in some time for Twitter. Here are The Top Punxsutawney Phil Tweets.

Sorry @alroker, I’m the only huggable little fella that predicts weather.

They say I’m only right 39% of the time. I say it’s good enough to be president!

As a matter of fact, my favorite Bill Murray movie is “Caddyshack”.

I’m so close to Pittsburgh, I can still hear fans crying over that Jacksonville game.

February 3rd is to me what December 26th is to Santa.

Do you really still need to wake me up at all hours to tell you the weather? What the hell is the Internet for?

Stupid little squirrels just sitting there fat shaming me.

You think you’re gonna wake me up and parade me around in freezing temperatures, and I’m gonna give you an early spring? Keep dreaming.

AND…some related survey facts:

1. 4.2% of people believe the groundhog ALWAYS gets his prediction right, and almost one out of five think he’s right at least two-thirds of the time. He’s not, by the way . . . he’s only about 39% accurate, which is worse than a coin flip.

2. 6% of people watch the movie “Groundhog Day” every year to celebrate.

3. 1% have traveled to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to watch the groundhog ceremony.

4. And 4% of people say Groundhog Day is one of their favorite holidays.

As for this year, 67% of people predicted Punxsutawney Phil would see his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter.