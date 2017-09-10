The Hitman’s Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson.

Here’s the storyline. Ryan Reynolds once was considered the world’s top bodyguard. He gets a new client….unfortunately, it’s Samuel L Jackson…a bad guy hitman who happens to be Ryan’s arch-enemy number 1. They end up having to put their differences aside to make it to the Hague to bring a mass murdering political leader to justice.

You won’t mistake this movie for Jason Bourne or the Mission: Impossible series.

It’s more Jason Bourne meets 48 Hours. Ryan and Samuel have great chemistry together.

The critics, by the way, are trashing this movie. I guess they think every movie has to be high art.

Sometimes …. I think many of us movie-goers just need to get away from all the seriousness and negativity in the world..and want an escape.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard will leave you laughing….even though most of the humor is f-bombs and other assorted trash-talk that only Samuel L Jackson can deliver with this kind of zeal.

…so don’t take the kids…or your mother…

It’s loaded with action…chase scenes, hand-to-hand bloody fistfights and even a little old-school CIA-torture…but it’s all deliciously funny.

and yeah..Selma Hayek is a funny…super baddddd woman…

I know. Right?

Get past the slow start…and you will leave the theater laughing and glad it was money well-spent.

Definitely worth watching a second time.

I give it 4 out of 5 stars…for fun…..and no…it won’t win any Oscars.

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

