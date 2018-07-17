The Key to Looking Good Is Going to Sleep at 9:45 P.M. . . . and Then Getting ALOT of Sleep!

If you want to look good, here’s one pretty easy thing you can do to make it happen: Sleep like you’ve got NOTHING else going on in your life.

A new study found that the key to looking good is going to bed and waking up at very specific times. If you do, your sleep will match your body’s natural rhythms and it’ll help you have clearer and better skin and brighter eyes.

The time you should go to bed is . . . 9:45 P.M.

And the time you should wake up is . . . 6:55 A.M.

So yeah, that’s a massive NINE HOURS and 10 minutes of sleep. Hope you don’t have any hobbies!

