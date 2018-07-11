Eric Fouts, Perry EMT sat down with J David and Rudy to talk about being emergency medical field. He said that often times arriving in an ambulance can be the difference between life and death. Fouts is required to think on his feet quickly and be a calming force for those suffering an emergency.

Fouts said that for all of the life saving moments, he hopes that dialing 911 does not get abused by those trying to play pranks or over thinking an illness. There are people that actually need help and he wants everyone to understand what the situations are where you should dial those 3 numbers.

Find out more about what happens inside the life of an EMT by listening below: