The “Mom Song” Has Over 10 Million Views. Here’s Why:

The first time you hear “The Mom Song”, you’re listening in stunned silence and then will break out in laughter and maybe applause. It’s a great salute to what mom does day in and day out — helping us to grow up and become good adults — to the best of her abilities.

Listen to it here:

Lyrics for “The Mom Song” is given below.

Get up now

Get up now

Get up out of bed

Wash your face

Brush your teeth

Comb your sleepyhead

Here’s your clothes and your shoes

Hear the words I said

Get up now! Get up and make your bed

Are you hot? Are you cold?

Are you wearing that?

Where’s your books and your lunch and your homework at?

Grab your coat and gloves and your scarf and hat

Don’t forget! You gotta feed the cat

Eat your breakfast, the experts tell us it’s the most important meal of all

Take your vitamins so you will grow up one day to be big and tall

Please remember the orthodontist will be seeing you at 3 today

Don’t forget your piano lesson is this afternoon so you must play

Don’t shovel

Chew slowly

But hurry

The bus is here

Be careful

Come back here

Did you wash behind your ears?

Play outside, don’t play rough, will you just play fair?

Be polite, make a friend, don’t forget to share

Work it out, wait your turn, never take a dare

Get along! Don’t make me come down there

Clean your room, fold your clothes, put your stuff away

Make your bed, do it now, do we have all day?

Were you born in a barn? Would you like some hay?

Can you even hear a word I say?

Answer the phone! Get off the phone!

Don’t sit so close, turn it down, no texting at the table

No more computer time tonight!

Your iPod’s my iPod if you don’t listen up

Where are you going and with whom and what time do you think you’re coming home?

Saying thank you, please, excuse me makes you welcome everywhere you roam

You’ll appreciate my wisdom someday when you’re older and you’re grown

Can’t wait till you have a couple little children of your own

You’ll thank me for the counsel I gave you so willingly

But right now I thank you not to roll your eyes at me

Close your mouth when you chew, would appreciate

Take a bite maybe two of the stuff you hate

Use your fork, do not burp or I’ll set you straight

Eat the food I put upon your plate

Get an A, get the door, don’t get smart with me

Get a grip, get in here, I’ll count to three

Get a job, get a life, get a PHD

Get a dose of,

“I don’t care who started it!

You’re grounded until you’re 36”

Get your story straight and tell the truth for once, for heaven’s sake

And if all your friends jumped off a cliff would you jump, too?

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said at least a thousand times before

That you’re too old to act this way

It must be your father’s DNA

Look at me when I am talking

Stand up straighter when you walk

A place for everything and everything must be in place

Stop crying or I’ll give you something real to cry about

Oh!

Brush your teeth, wash your face, put your PJs on

Get in bed, get a hug, say a prayer with mom

Don’t forget, I love you

And tomorrow we will do this all again because a mom’s work never ends

You don’t need the reason why

Because, because, because, because

I said so, I said so, I said so, I said so

I’m the mom, the mom, the mom, the mom, the mom!!

Ta da!!!